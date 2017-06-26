Trending Now
World news
Kogi: Melaye wants emergency declaration; Bello wants senator in dock
“This particular criminal was the one that came and faced my car and opened fire on my car. Fortunately, he was hitting a bulletproof...
Travel guides
Tech
How Pixar brings its animated movies to life
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that's what you're best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt...
Health
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner at Farmers Market in LA
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that's what you're best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt...
Most popular
Dogara: 8th Assembly Driven By Performance, Not Re-Election
He said, “It is important to ask ourselves some hard questions. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said members of the 8th...
What’s happening in Aleppo is ‘genocide,’ activist claims
“To everyone who can hear me: We are here exposed to a genocide in the besieged city of Aleppo,” she said. A Syrian activist described...
Kogi: Melaye wants emergency declaration; Bello wants senator in dock
“This particular criminal was the one that came and faced my car and opened fire on my car. Fortunately, he was hitting a bulletproof...
Burberry is the first brand to get an Apple Music channel
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that's what you're best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt...
Sport news
New Samsung Speakers Play 360-Degree Audio
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that's what you're best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt...
10 Outfits Inspired by Famous Works of Art
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that's what you're best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt...
Dogara: 8th Assembly Driven By Performance, Not Re-Election
He said, “It is important to ask ourselves some hard questions. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said members of the 8th...
N30trn Customs probe: Senate gives CBN 7 days to recover N536bn lost revenue
”The only bank that is free of this infraction is Zenith Bank. The Senate on Tuesday gave Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) seven days to recover...
How Pixar brings its animated movies to life
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that's what you're best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt...
Recipes
Israel agrees to PA request to reduce Gaza electricity
Gaza residents will live on four hours of electricity, as the Palestinian Authority and Hamas continue power struggle. The Israeli government has agreed to cut...
Watch now
9 new things about the redesigned Chucks
01:35
iPhone 6S Video Test 4k!
06:25
The Angry Birds Movie - Official Teaser Trailer (HD)
02:37
Vanic X K.Flay - Cops
04:37
Apple Watch Sport - Gold & Rose Gold (Unboxing & Comparison)
05:03
Best Female Vocal Dubstep Mix 2015
01:06:43
Female Vocal Dubstep Mix 2014 [EP.1]
01:05:51
Wooden car Julia, at Frankfurt IAA 2015
01:37
Magic Mike XXL - Official Teaser Trailer [HD]
01:37