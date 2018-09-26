2019 Presidential race: Tambuwal pledges to restructure Nigeria

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says that if he becomes president in 2019, he will restructure the country so that states will have more financial freedom and power for more development.

Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this on Tuesday in Asaba when he addressed party members in Delta on his presidential ambition.

He said that he would further unbundle the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for more efficiency if he became the president of the country.

“I believe in fiscal federalism and restructuring of Nigeria and I will unbundle NNPC to make it transparent,” said.

He urged Delta delegates to support his presidential ambition and vote for him during the party’s primaries, adding that he believed in equity, fairness and justice.

“If you give me your support and I emerge the president of this country, I will not be that president that will shut the people from discussing issues that affects them,” he said.

The former Speaker, House of Representatives, said that the country was desirous of a leadership capable of effecting the needed changes to deliver the country from its present economic predicament.

“Our country today is desirous of a leadership with knowledge and understanding of our diversity; one that sees every Nigerian no matter the religious or ethnic inclination as a brother or sister.

“Our government will ensure that we have transparent legislation in place and an inclusive government where all the zones in the country will have a fair deal,” Tambuwal added.