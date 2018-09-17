31 killed, 10,000 houses destroyed as flood ravages Kano

The Kano State Government has confirmed the death of 31 people and destruction of more than 10,000 houses during the recent flood disaster in 15 Local Government Areas of the state.

Alhaji Ali Bashir, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

Bashir said that the cost of the disaster, which wreaked havoc on more than 10,000 houses in the affected areas, was estimated at over N5 billion.

“Thirty one people lost their lives and more than 10,000 houses that are estimated at over N5 billion were affected.

“Most of the affected houses were either totally or partially destroyed,” the Executive Secretary said.

He explained that no fewer than 35,000 farmers were also affected by the disaster in eight local government areas of the state.