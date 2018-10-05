Agbaje wins Lagos PDP’s governorship ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the 2015 election in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje has again emerged the party’s flag-bearer for next year’s gubernatorial election in Lagos.

Agbaje will now slug it out with the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the governorship seat of Lagos in 2019.

Agbaje is battling for the governorship seat for the third time.

At the PDP’s governorship primaries held at Yard 158, Oregun Road on Friday, Agbaje got 1,100 votes to defeat his rival, Adedeji Doherty who scored 742 votes.

In 2015 governorship election, current governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode narrowly defeated Agbaje, but with a weaker PDP in Lagos, political pundits did not see Agbaje posing more threats to the APC candidate.