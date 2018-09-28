Ambode, Aregbesola, Oyetola in Bourdillon

By
NewsJournal
-
0
L-R: Ambode, Aregbesola, Oyetola, Tinubu and Obanikoro at Bourdillon

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has visited Bourdillon, home of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ambode was in Bourdillon to felicitate with the Osun Governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, who came to see Tinubu.

Also in Bourdillon were the Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

The four of them posed for a picture.

Also, it was gathered that the Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) were at Bourdillon for a meeting this night ahead of Sunday’s governorship primaries in Lagos.

 

