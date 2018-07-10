APC Mega Rally: Fayose commends Ekiti people for staying indoors

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has commended the people of the state for heeding his directive to stay indoors during the mega rally held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other top guns of the APC attended the rally in support of the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

Governor Fayose had in a statewide broadcast earlier in the day, directed them to stay at home and refuse to welcome the president.

The governor had also directed residents, especially commercial drivers and motorcyclists to withdraw their services from the roads.

The governor also ordered that public offices and major markets in the city be closed and residents to stay indoors to slight the visiting president.

As a result of the governor’s order, all offices in the State Secretariat were on Tuesday closed.

But in a tweet shortly after the APC rally, Fayose said: ”I commend the people of Ekiti for complying with our sit-at-home directive. I urge our people to remain indoors for their safety as thugs have invaded the State from Kogi, Ondo and Edo States for the APC campaign rally.

”Stay alive for July 14.

”Ekiti people will be victorious.”