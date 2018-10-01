APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

According to a statement issued by the party’s Spokesman, Mr Yekini Nabena, on Monday in Abuja, the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states had also been changed from indirect to direct primaries.

He said the Lagos governorship primaries would now hold on Tuesday, Oct. 2, while the Enugu and Adamawa direct governorship primaries would be held on Thursday, Oct. 4.