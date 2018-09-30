Buhari accepts Alhassan’s resignation

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Mrs Aisha Alhassan as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development from the government with immediate effect.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

In a letter he signed on Sunday, President Buhari said, “I have received your letter offering your resignation as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I accept your resignation with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I thank you for your past services to the nation.”

The presidential aide revealed that the president had directed that Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment to oversee the affairs of the Ministry with immediate effect.

Aisha Alhassan had on Saturday announced her resignation from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhassan hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.

She said she was axed without any viable or genuine reason.

“If I am not good enough to contest elections in the APC, then I feel I am not also qualified to remain a minister in the APC government,” she stated. (NAN)