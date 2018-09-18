Buhari approves dualisation of Ikot Ekpene-Aba road

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dualisation of the road linking Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State and Aba in Abia State.

Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents on Monday at the Presidential Villa.

Enang and Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC Akwa Ibom North-West) led a delegation from the All Progressives Congress(APC), Akwa Ibom on a courtesy visit to Buhari.

“Two things the president has done for us today; approving that the road between Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State and Aba in Abia State be dualised.

“The second is that the road from Oron to Calabar, that is the 5th section of the East-West road is going to be awarded and completed; and that is under the Forum on China African Cooperation Funding window.

“It runs into hundreds of billions; and runs through the sea and it is to link the entire South-South.

“With these two and all others which have been awarded, the entire people of Akwa Ibom State and South-South have declared that they will support the government of president Buhari and APC.

“We have no doubt that the entirety of South-South and South-East will be collapsing into APC led by Akwa Ibom,’’ he said.

According to him, the delegation comprises politicians of repute in Akwa Ibom State who have come to show solidarity with Buhari.

He said that the number of people that had left PDP and crossed over to APC ranging from former legislators, governors, deputy governors, members of the House of Assembly was indicative that the people of the state had pitched tent with Buhari.

Enang said that aside roads, the president had also favourably treated the state in terms of appointments.