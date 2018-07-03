Buhari commends Nigeria/Kuwait relations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja commended the cordial relations between Nigeria and the State of Kuwait.

President Buhari made the commendation at an audience with the outgoing Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Dr Abdulaziz Alsharrah at the State House, Abuja.

According to the president, the relations between both countries are important not only at the bilateral level, but also as members of the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) in which they shared a common interest.

While thanking the outgoing ambassador for promoting good relations between Nigeria and the State of Kuwait, Buhari expressed the hope that the cordial relations would translate into more active cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Amb Alsharrah, thanked the government and people of Nigeria for maintaining good relations with his country noting that there was still room to grow the relations.

He said he found his five-year tour of duty in Nigeria very rewarding and extended his country’s invitation to President Buhari for an official visit.