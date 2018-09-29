Buhari departs New York for Abuja after UNGA

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is on his way back to Abuja, Nigeria after attending the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States.

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad disclosed this on his facebook wall on Saturday.

According to Ahmad, Buhari participated and delivered Nigeria’s national statement at the Assembly’s General Debate.

In his words: “After successful outing at the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly where he participated and delivered Nigeria’s National Statement at the Assembly’s General Debate, President Muhammadu Buhari has departed JFK international airport, New York for Abuja.”