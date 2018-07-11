Buhari Media Organisation cautions Secondus

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has called on the national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, to refrain from making inflammatory comments capable of inciting Nigerians against President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

The organization’s Chairman, Mr Austin Braimoh, and its Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke, made the call in a jointly signed statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group described Secondus’ allegation at the PDP rally in Ekiti, that Pesident Buhari was responsible for the killings across the country, as careless and inciting.

According to the organisation, such inflammatory comments are capable of exacerbating the current security situation in the country.

“For the information of Mr Secondus and his co-travellers, we need to remind them that under their past administrations, Nigeria was under siege and nearly collapsed, but for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that has already brought the situation under control.

“As we approach the 2019 elections, he should always weigh the implication of his public comments to avoid the possibility of plunging the country into unnecessary crisis.

“As the chairman of the leading opposition party, he must realize that he owes it a duty to the country to exhibit the highest sense of decorum in his conduct and public utterances,” it said.

The organization called on security agencies to caution Secondus to desist forthwith from making such comments.