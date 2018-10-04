Buhari to unveil campaign council soon

President Muhammadu Buhari said he will soon bring all speculations to an end by naming a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to lead the All Progressives Congress, APC, to victory in the February 2019 general elections.

The President said he is aware of the yearning by Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards the APC’s victory in the presidential elections. He adds that he appreciates the growing interest that Nigerians have shown in this issue, and he is conscious of their keen expectation.

However, President Buhari urged members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC.

For now, the President and the party executives are focused on the APC convention scheduled for Saturday, October 6. The Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention.

“We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance. We are the party of change. We will not let the country down,” President Buhari assured.