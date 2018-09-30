Buhari visits injured NAF Pilots

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening paid a get-well-quick visit to the two Nigerian Air Force pilots involved in a crash last week, at the Defence Intelligence Agency hospital in Abuja.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Presidential spokesman in a statement in Abuja, said the President was at the hospital as a morale booster to the injured officers.

The president rejoiced with Sqn. Ldr. Batuba, and Flt.-Lt. Andy and gave glory to God for sparing their lives.

He also commiserated with them on the loss of their colleague, Sqn. Ldr. Bello Baba-Ari.

He prayed that God would give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

Chief of Medical Services at the hospital, AVM Saleh Shinkafi, assured Buhari that the medical condition of the officers was improving steadily.

He added that they were being kept for further rest and counseling, as part of the rehabilitation process.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was also on hand to receive the President, explained that the three pilots ejected successfully from their jets after the collision.

He, however, added that the helmet of Baba-Ari flew open, which led to a head injuries that turned fatal. (NAN)