Buhari vows to reorganise judiciary to fight corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that his administration would soon reorganise the country’s judiciary to ensure effective fight against corruption in the country.

Buhari said this at a joint news conference with the visiting Namibian leader, Mr Hage Geingob, after a closed-door session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, his administration plans to dedicate some judges to deal with corruption cases where all those found wanting in their dealings will be prosecuted.

“So we are willing, but it’s very difficult under this multi-party democratic system; We are getting the cooperation of countries.

“We are trying to sell the assets wherever we find them and bring the money into the Nigerian treasury. This is all I can say at this stage because we are reorganising the judiciary.

“We are going to dedicate some judges to deal with corruption cases and try to put forward and prosecute all those that investigations prove that they have questions to answer.

“So that is what I’m telling you – that we haven’t given up; we are doing our best and we will recover as much as is humanly possible.’’

On his part, President Geingob thanked Nigerian government for its support and assistance to Namibia via the deployment of volunteers under the Technical Aid Corps.

According to Geingob, he is in Nigeria to pay his last respects to late Prof. Adebayo Adedeji, whom he described as his mentor.

Adedeji, a onetime Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission of Africa, who died on April 25 at the age of 87, will be buried on July 7.

President Geingob congratulated the Nigerian leader on his efforts at dealing with corruption in Nigeria and beyond.

He lamented that corruption in Africa was becoming a serious case.

He said that it was in view of this that people with the persona of Buhari were needed to tackle it.

He noted that Buhari had taken steps towards fighting corruption in Nigeria, saying that the measures taken were worthy of emulation by his country.

“He (Buhari) is taking steps that will encourage all of us. I declared war against poverty and corruption.

“I declared my assets publicly. I therefore emulate my brother here,’’ he added.