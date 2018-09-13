Buhari wades into Tinubu, Ambode’s rift

Uncomfortable with the leadership crisis in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly to have invited the leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, to Abuja.

Although they have publicly denied, Tinubu is reported to have a rift with Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The APC Governors’ Forum is reported to have urged Buhari to appeal to Tinubu not to disgrace one of their own.

The Guardian said the closed-door meeting between both men; the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu; national vice chairman of APC, South West, Chief Pius Akinyelure; and others were said to have expressed concern over the conflict and the effects the quarrel would have on the party’s chances of winning the forthcoming governorship election.

The media aid to the national leader, Mr. Tunde Rahman, said he was not aware his principal was summoned to Abuja on the matter.

“Honestly, I am not aware,” he affirmed. If the governor said there was no rift, it means there is none.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is also making frantic efforts to intervene and had travelled to Lagos to meet the governor and Tinubu.

The state chairman of APC, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, assured members that the party would be fair to the three aspirants seeking the governorship position.

“You can’t trample on people’s right; you can’t stop anybody from expressing intention to contest as stipulated in the constitution.

“It is left for the party members to decide their candidate through direct primary.

“All the three governorship aspirants are going to participate in the primary. If three people have taken forms, it means the party will decide whom it wants. APC is a disciplined party,” he said.