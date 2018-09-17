China pledges more win-win relations with Nigeria

The Consul-General of China in Lagos, Mr Chao Xiaoliang, on Monday, restated his home government’s commitment to deepening the win-win relations with Nigeria in the years ahead.

Chao, who gave the reassurance in Lagos at an event to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, said Nigeria would remain China’s strong partner in Africa.

The consul-general said the recent agreements signed between Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Xi Jinping was meant to increase bilateral cooperation between both countries.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and President Xi Jinping recently signed more bilateral cooperation agreements at the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

“We are confident from these signed agreements between the two presidents will bring new opportunities for the comprehensive development of China-Nigeria strategic partnership.

“China and Nigeria are complementary in economic structure, development strategy as well as potential in different areas of cooperation,’’ he said.

According to Chao, cooperation between China and Nigeria is currently flourishing in the fields of politics, trade, infrastructural development, information technology, agriculture and cultural exchanges.

“People-to-people exchanges and cultural exchanges are growing rapidly as well as an increasing number of Nigerians studying in China.’’

Chao congratulated the Nigerian government and Nigerians ahead of Nigeria’s forthcoming October 1st Independence anniversary which also coincide with the National Day for the People’s Republic of China.

Mr Dong Rui’e, the Chairman of West Africa and Nigeria Overseas Chinese Joint Association, who had live in Nigeria for over 40 years, lauded the existing relations between both countries.

According to him, China and Nigeria recently signed 13 new agreements as well as committed themselves to the cooperation of over 10 billion U.S dollars.

“As a Chinese living in Nigeria for over 40 years, it brings me great joy to see our countries develop hand-in-hand.

“Today, I know it is not a coincidence that our nations share the same National Day. Our future is truly connected and we must work hard to support each other.’’