Confusion as Lagos APC announces Sanwo-Olu winner of governorship primaries

Confusion reigns in the Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, as the State Chairman of the Party, Tunde Balogun has announced Babajide Sanwo-Olu winner of the governorship primary election held in the state on Tuesday.

This is contrary to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, which earlier said there was no election in Lagos on Tuesday and nullified the purported results of the election.

But in defiance to the NWC’s nullification, Balogun, on Tuesday evening pronounced Sanwo-Olu winner of the election.

In the result announced by the Lagos APC chairman, Sanwo-Olu purportedly polled 970,851 votes to purportedly defeat the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who polled 72,901 votes.

Balogun, who announced the results at the party’s Secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, insisted that election took place simultaneously in all the 245 wards, saying that members of the party were visible in the State, saying that “for example, our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at Ikeja, his own ward. He took part in the election and we saw the results.

“The results have been signed by the agents of the two aspirants. Those results were credible because the INEC too was there and they all signed off. We were all witnesses to the conduct of the election. There were no violence, no chaos, it was free, fair and transparent. That’s what I am saying.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Lagos Governorship Electoral panel, Chief Clement Ebri, who addressed newsmen in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, said as far as the committee was concern, the governorship primary election had not been held in Lagos yet, while nullifying any purported election reportedly held earlier in the day.

Ebri had spoken as if nothing happened earlier in the day until journalists bombarded him with questions to explain the committee’s decision as for the election that was held at various wards in the state.

“We had a section with representatives of both aspirants here at about 8 am. And we asked that they bring names of their representatives that would be used for the exercise. But the names didn’t arrive early from both parties. There was no election today. First and foremost, yesterday we held a stakeholders meeting, certain submissions were made and on the basis of these submissions, I contacted the National Headquarters and they asked us to adjust the procedures in line with the provisions.

“Having done that, we now had to reach out to the party executives to submit list that could be utilised for the purpose of posting officials to supervise the elections. Those lists only arrived at about an hour ago and so anything that was done without the list is a nullity because we wanted harmony and I told you, we are more interested in harmony than victory, so we had to wait for them.

“There was no way we could have gotten up at 8am, sat down in this place for about eight to nine hours without seeing anybody and then I would go ahead and do something? It is only fair that when you don’t see one party, you have to wait and be patient and that is what has brought us to this point,” he explained.