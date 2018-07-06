Ekiti 2018: PDP leaders rally support for Eleka

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Uche Secondus, on Thursday, urged residents of the state to shun violence during the July 14 governorship election.

Secondus made the plea in Ado-Ekiti at a mega rally of the party held in Ado-Ekiti.

The chairman described the PDP as the party to beat in the poll, adding that Gov. Ayo Fayose’s support for his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka was based on trust and ability to perform.

Secondus, who described Ekiti as a PDP state, urged the residents to defend their votes without resorting to violence.

Former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku also told the crowd that all the developmental projects in the state had been initiated and executed by the PDP.

Atiku further said the PDP was on a rescue mission to liberate Nigerians from the challenge of insecurity.

Olusola-Eleka, in his address, said his decision to venture into politics was borne out of a genuine desire to serve the people of the state.

He described his emergence as PDP candidate as divine, promising to elevate Ekiti from a civil service state to an industrial hub.

Other PDP leaders at the rally included Alhaji Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwabo of Gombe, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State.

The rally had paralysed government and commercial activities in the Ekiti capital as the state government had declared a public holiday in the state.