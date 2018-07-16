Fayemi’s victory, a demonstration of Ekiti people’s faith in APC – Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has described the victory of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State as a demonstration of the people’s trust in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party that has the capacity to liberate the state from mis-governance and gross under-development.

The governor stated this in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji in Ibadan, on Sunday.

He said that the outcome of the election which he described as free, fair and credible, was a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state and a further demonstration of their faith that Fayemi’s second coming as governor would bring the socio-economic development which the state had been yearning for.

While congratulating the governor-elect for engaging in intellectual and issue-based electioneering in all parts of the state, Ajimobi described his victory at the polls as well-deserved.

He said: “Please accept my hearty felicitations, my brother, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on your outstanding performance at the just-concluded gubernatorial election which you won fair and square.

“It was indeed a well-deserved victory and a reflection of the trust and confidence which the people of Ekiti State have in our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party which has the capacity to liberate the state from the shackles of mis-governance and gross under-development.

“I am equally happy that the issue-based electioneering which you took to all the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State, coupled with the active support of the party hierarchy at the national level and in all the APC-controlled states, eventually paid off with your victory at the polls.

“I have no doubt that with your intellectual disposition, sagacity in public administration and as a tested hand, you will use your wealth of experience to turn things around for Ekiti and take the state to greater heights.’’

The governor also congratulated the people of the state for making the right choice by voting Fayemi and APC, and, by extension, returning the state to the mainstream, assuring them that the governor-elect and the party would not disappoint them.

Governor Ajimobi equally commended the electoral umpire for conducting a free, fair and hitch- free election which has shown their level of preparedness and readiness for the governorship election and the 2019 elections.