Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar leads Commonwealth election mission to Pakistan

The Commonwealth has appointed Nigeria’s former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) as the head of the Commonwealth mission to observe elections in Pakistan.

The Commonwealth Secretariat, in a statement by its Media Division, said Secretary-General Patricia Scotland would deploy Abubakar to lead other eminent persons from across the Commonwealth regions.

The statement read: “The Secretary-General will deploy a Commonwealth group to observe the forthcoming general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for July 25.

“Led by Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Commonwealth Observer Group comprises eminent persons drawn from across the regions of the Commonwealth, with distinguished backgrounds in law, election administration, diplomacy, human rights, civil society, politics, and media, among others.

“The mandate of the Group is to consider the factors that affect the credibility of the electoral process as a whole.

“Members will form a judgment on whether the elections have been conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which all Commonwealth member states have committed themselves, with particular reference to the Commonwealth Charter, national election-related legislation and other relevant regional and international commitments.

“The Commonwealth Observation Group is to act impartially and independently.

“It will be free to propose actions on institutional, procedural or other matters as would assist concerned authorities with elections in the future,” said Secretary-General Patricia Scotland”.

The Group is expected to arrive in Pakistan on July 18 and return on July 30.

Observers would receive internal briefings from the Election Commission of Pakistan, political parties, civil society, media and those responsible for security, and will also hear views from various other stakeholders.

Members would be deployed to various regions over several days and return to Islamabad on July 26 to consider their report.

The Group would submit its final report to the Commonwealth Secretary-General, who would forward it to the Government of Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan, and political parties taking part in the elections and to the Governments of all Commonwealth member countries.

Thereafter, the final report would be made public, the Commonwealth Secretariat said.