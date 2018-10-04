Gov Tambuwal visits Obasanjo, seeks support for presidential ambition

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday visited former president Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Tambuwal, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it was learnt, came to see Obasanjo to seek his support for his presidential ambition.

The PD primary election is scheduled for the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Sokoto state governor told journalists after meeting Obasanjo that “Nigeria shall be saved by the grace of God ,come February 2019, because we are going to have a free and fair election.

He also advised politicians not to see the election as a do or die affair. ”We should allow the people to exercise their franchise and allow the will of the people to prevail,” he added.

With him to see Obasanjo is the Ogun State People’s Democratic Party Chairman,Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele.