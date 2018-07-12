Governors’ Forum assures increased synergy to check killings

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, the Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara Governor, on Thursday, assured increased synergy among leaders to check killings and destruction of properties.

Yari gave the assurance when he led five other governors on condolence visit to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and people of Sokoto State over the killings that occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

He described the incident as worrisome, noting that Sokoto State enjoyed relative peace in spite of the fact that it shared boundary with some areas experiencing troubles in Zamfara.

Yari said “we were in Plateau 10 days ago and now in Sokoto for the same condolence, which signified that drastic measures were needed to stop this menace.

“As leaders, we must stand up to our responsibilities, being that most of us here are affected.

“We are losing loved ones, property and many being injured all over the affected places.

“We need to look inward because the crime is a chain that must be stamped out. As leaders, we must cooperate and evolve measures to tackle the situation.”

Gov. Tambuwal thanked the governors for the visit and concern, stressing that the number of people who died in the Tuesday attack in Rabah Local Government Area increased to 39.

He added that after 32 people were buried on Wednesday, another set of corpses were recovered.

The governor explained that such mass killing was happening in Sokoto State for the first time.

He said that “currently, there are three Internally Displaced Persons camps comprising more than 10,000 people in the affected areas.”

According to him, security personnel have been mobilised for constant patrol in the areas.”

The Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, led the gathering in prayer for the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

Other governors in attendance were Alhaji Aminu Masari (Katsina), Alhaji Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Alhaji Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Alhaji Kashim Shattima of Borno.

The Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir and Ahaji Sadiq Achida, National Vice Chairman Northwest and Sokoto State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as APC Chieftain, Alhaji Umarun Kwabo were also on the visit.

Hundreds of suspected bandits on Tuesday invaded Gandi and Mabanni villages in Rabah local government of Sokoto State and killed many people, destroyed properties.