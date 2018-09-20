I’m not in PDP because APC denied me election ticket – Dogara

Dogara stated this on Thursday at the PDP National secretariat, Abuja, where he was accompanied by his supporters to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency election in 2019.

He said that his return to PDP was not about elections but to join his people to chart a new way for his state, Bauchi and Nigeria.

Dogara said that he left PDP to the APC believing that they were teaming together with spirited people to build a new Nigeria, but the APC does not trust those that joined the party from the PDP.

He said that as part of the team that built APC in Bauchi, he could say that the ruling party had not fulfilled a single promise that was made.

Dogara said that though some people were happy with him being in the APC but he was in a situation where he had to clear his conscience, saying, “ I would rather be hated for who I am than be loved for who I am not”.

“So, I have decided to come back to my original root because the truth is that when we went into APC after the General Elections, there was never an occasion in which we were not reminded that we do not belong.

“When there are discussions, you will hear reference to the fact that those who joined us from the PDP are our problems. So, that discussion will end from today since we have left.

“So, I have decided to join my brothers – members of this great party, the PDP, so that we can chart a new frontier in our state of Bauchi and for our dear nation Nigeria.

“So, I am here not because they have denied me ticket to contest in APC. And I am not bothered about contesting election; what bothers me is the state of my state. The situation in which our people are and the state of this country.

“So, even if you give me a ticket to work in a situation where my conscience is totally not aligned with, to be candid, I cannot function effectively.

“So, I am here, I have picked a nomination form. For those who say they would retire me from politics, to show them boldly that this is where I am.

“Anybody who thinks he will retire me from politics, I am waiting for him in the constituency in case they don’t know of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency. Let them come.”

Dogara, who said he was still in shock said he would on another occasion discuss about why he left APC.

“I will speak to that maybe at another occasion because I must tell you that I am still shocked.

“So, when I recover from my shock, I will now tell my story in a way that is devoid of sentiments so that people can clearly understand the reason why I am taking the decision that leads me to the PDP today. I will certainly do that”

The Party National Chairman, Uche Secondus welcome Dogara back to PDP, commended his brave decision saying his return is like a house owner who traveled and came back home.

Secondus, represented by National Deputy Chairman (South) – Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said that all the problem that caused Dogara’s exist from PDP were fully addressed.

“The PDP is now a re-branded and repositioned. We have the hope to reclaim our mandate and return to Aso Villa, come May 29, 2019.”

He added that the return of Dogara was worth celebrating, adding that there would be a time when all party leaders would be invited for him to interact with them.

On his part, the party’s National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, welcomed Dogara back to the party, saying he was a man of integrity.

Akobundu pledged that the PDP leaders would work together with him to achieve the good virtues he and the party leadership stood for.

He also pledged that the party would conduct credible primary elections for all elective positions.