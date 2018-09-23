INEC declares Osun governorship election inconclusive

The Independent National Election Commission, INEC, returning officer in the 2018 Osun State Governorship election, Professor Adeola Joseph Fuwape, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology, FUTA, Akure, has declared the election inconclusive.

Fuwape said that his decision is based on the nation’s constitution.

According to him, the difference between the two leading parties was a mere 353 votes as compared with the 3498 votes cancelled in some polling units as a result of irregularities.

He then declared that the INEC will announce a rerun of the election at a later date.

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP polled 254698 votes while the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Gboyega Oyetola scored 254345.

The declaration of election results took several hours as some of the results generated controversies and the returning officer had to supervise a recalculation of some of the results.

Here are the details of the results.

1.Boluwaduro: APC LG:3843, PDP:3779, SDP:1766, ADP:858

2.Atakumosa West LG : APC: 5019, PDP: 5401, SDP: 1570, ADP: 718

3.Ifedayo LG: APC: 3182, PDP: 3374, SDP: 1377, ADP: 176.

4.Ede South: APC: 4512, PDP: 16693, SDP: 855, ADP:

5.Orolu LG: APC: 5442, PDP:7776 , SDP: 2043 ADP: 388, ADC:79.

6.Obokun LG: APC: 7229, PDP: 10859, SDP: 1907, ADC: 106, ADP: 663

7.Ilesha East LG: APC:9790 , PDP:8244 SDP:3620 , ADC: 188, ADP: 1275(APC)

8.Boripe LG: APC: 11655, PDP:6892, SDP: 2730,ADP:1137, ADC: 137(APC)

9.Ilesha West

APC: 7251, PDP: 8286, SDP: 2408, ADC: 127, ADP: 2363(PDP)

10.Oriade LG

APC: 9778, PDP: 10109, SDP: 2265 , ADC: 109, ADP: 1224

11.Irepodun LG

APC: 6517, PDP: 8058, SDP: 4856, ADC: 158, ADP: 2564(PDP)

12.Ila LG

APC: 8403, PDP: 8241, SDP:3134, ADC: 96, ADP: 183(APC)

13.Isokan LG

APC: 7297, PDP: 9048, SDP: 3460, ADC: 56, ADP:682(PDP)

14.Odo-Otin LG

APC: 9996, PDP:9879, SDP: 2941, ADC: 1034, ADP: 1112(APC)

15.Ayedaade LG:

APC 10861, PDP: 9836, SDP: 2967, ADC: 145, ADP: 1645(APC)

16.Atakumosa East LG

APC: 7073, PDP: 5218, SDP: 2140, ADC: 06 , ADP: 629(APC)

17. Ede North LG

APC: 7025, PDP:18745, SDP: 1382 ADC: 89, ADP: 758(PDP)

18. Ifelodun LG

APC: 9882, PDP:12269 , SDP: 1970, ADC: 236, ADP: 2844, (PDP)

19. Ayedire LG

APC: 5474 , PDP: 5133, SDP2396:, ADC:144 , ADP:1642, (APC)

20. Ife North

APC: 6527, PDP:5486, SDP:5158, ADC:94, ADP: 745, (APC)

21. Ejigbo LG

APC: 14779, PDP: 4803, SDP4803:, (APC)

22. Egbedore Local Government

APC: 7354, PDP:7231 , SDP: 3367

23. Ife Central Local Government:

APC:6957 , PDP:3200 , SDP:20494 ADC:194, ADP:1053

24.Irewole LG:

APC: 10049, PDP: 13848, SDP: 1142, ADP: 1915(PDP)

25.Olorunda LG

APC: 16254, PDP: 9850, SDP:7061, ADC:335, ADP:1407, (APC)

26 Ola-Oluwa LG

APC:5025 PDP: 4026 SDP:2104 ADP:2194 ADC: 1408(APC)

27. Ife South LG

APC: 7223, PDP:4872, SDP: 6151, ADC:136 , ADP:561. (APC)

28. Ife East

APC:8925, PDP: 6608, ADC: 237, ADP: 509, SDP: 17643

29.Iwo Local Government

APC:7644 , PDP: 6122, ADP: 16, 425, ADC: 1164, SDP: 4153

30.Osogbo LG

APC: 23379, PDP: 14499, SDP: 10188, ADC:413, ADP: 2478.