INEC declares Osun governorship election inconclusive

The Independent National Election Commission, INEC, returning officer in the 2018 Osun State Governorship election, Professor Adeola Joseph Fuwape, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology, FUTA, Akure, has declared the election inconclusive.
Fuwape said that his decision is based on the nation’s constitution.
According to him, the difference between the two leading parties was a mere 353 votes as compared with the 3498 votes cancelled in some polling units as a result of irregularities.
He then declared that the INEC will announce a rerun of the election at a later date.
Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP polled 254698 votes while the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Gboyega Oyetola scored 254345.
The declaration of election results took several hours as some of the results generated controversies and the returning officer had to supervise a recalculation of some of the results.
Here are the details of the results.
1.Boluwaduro: APC LG:3843, PDP:3779, SDP:1766, ADP:858
2.Atakumosa West LG : APC: 5019, PDP: 5401, SDP: 1570, ADP: 718
3.Ifedayo LG: APC: 3182, PDP: 3374, SDP: 1377, ADP: 176.
4.Ede South: APC: 4512, PDP: 16693, SDP: 855, ADP:
5.Orolu LG: APC: 5442, PDP:7776 , SDP: 2043 ADP: 388, ADC:79.
6.Obokun LG: APC: 7229, PDP: 10859, SDP: 1907, ADC: 106, ADP: 663
7.Ilesha East LG: APC:9790 , PDP:8244 SDP:3620 , ADC: 188, ADP: 1275(APC)
8.Boripe LG: APC: 11655, PDP:6892, SDP: 2730,ADP:1137, ADC: 137(APC)
9.Ilesha West
APC: 7251, PDP: 8286, SDP: 2408, ADC: 127, ADP: 2363(PDP)
10.Oriade LG
APC: 9778, PDP: 10109, SDP: 2265 , ADC: 109, ADP: 1224
11.Irepodun LG
APC: 6517, PDP: 8058, SDP: 4856, ADC: 158, ADP: 2564(PDP)
12.Ila LG
APC: 8403, PDP: 8241, SDP:3134, ADC: 96, ADP: 183(APC)
13.Isokan LG
APC: 7297, PDP: 9048, SDP: 3460, ADC: 56, ADP:682(PDP)
14.Odo-Otin LG
APC: 9996, PDP:9879, SDP: 2941, ADC: 1034, ADP: 1112(APC)
15.Ayedaade LG:
APC 10861, PDP: 9836, SDP: 2967, ADC: 145, ADP: 1645(APC)
16.Atakumosa East LG
APC: 7073, PDP: 5218, SDP: 2140, ADC: 06 , ADP: 629(APC)
17. Ede North LG
APC: 7025, PDP:18745, SDP: 1382 ADC: 89, ADP: 758(PDP)
18. Ifelodun LG
APC: 9882, PDP:12269 , SDP: 1970, ADC: 236, ADP: 2844, (PDP)
19. Ayedire LG
APC: 5474 , PDP: 5133, SDP2396:, ADC:144 , ADP:1642, (APC)
20. Ife North
APC: 6527, PDP:5486, SDP:5158, ADC:94, ADP: 745, (APC)
21. Ejigbo LG
APC: 14779, PDP: 4803, SDP4803:, (APC)
22. Egbedore Local Government
APC: 7354, PDP:7231 , SDP: 3367
23. Ife Central Local Government:
APC:6957 , PDP:3200 , SDP:20494 ADC:194, ADP:1053
24.Irewole LG:
APC: 10049, PDP: 13848, SDP: 1142, ADP: 1915(PDP)
25.Olorunda LG
APC: 16254, PDP: 9850, SDP:7061, ADC:335, ADP:1407, (APC)
26 Ola-Oluwa LG
APC:5025 PDP: 4026 SDP:2104 ADP:2194 ADC: 1408(APC)
27. Ife South LG
APC: 7223, PDP:4872, SDP: 6151, ADC:136 , ADP:561. (APC)
28. Ife East
APC:8925, PDP: 6608, ADC: 237, ADP: 509, SDP: 17643
29.Iwo Local Government
APC:7644 , PDP: 6122, ADP: 16, 425, ADC: 1164, SDP: 4153
30.Osogbo LG
APC: 23379, PDP: 14499, SDP: 10188, ADC:413, ADP: 2478.