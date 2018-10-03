INEC issues Certificate of Return to Osun Governor-elect, Oyetola

Osun State governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) was on Wednesday issued the certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to confirm his victory in the recent gubernatorial election conducted in the state.

Oyetola received the certificate from the Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, who was acting in place of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s office in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Oyetola defeated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the controversial election that concluded last week.

The poll closed with Oyetola winning a total 255,505 votes, 482 more votes than Adeleke’s 255,023. INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the elections, Professor Joseph Afuwape, declared Oyetola the winner in Osogbo on Thursday evening.

Senator Adeleke has promised to contest the result of the election at a tribunal, noting that he has evidence that it was rigged in favour of the winner, TVC reports.