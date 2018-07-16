Katsina Govt. employs 5,000 primary school teachers

The Katsina State Government says it has employed 5, 000 teachers to teach in its primary schools as part of effort to address shortage of manpower in education sector.

The State Governor, Aminu Masari disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Katsina.

He said that the teachers were employed under a pilot scheme of its newly introduced programme tagged ‘’S-Power’’.

Masari said that those employed possessed the minimum teaching qualification of either National Certificate in Education (NCE) or National Diploma in Education.

He revealed that the state government had to conduct interview for them to ensure that only the best were recruited as well as to ensure that they owned the certificates.

“We have challenges of shortage of teachers at both primary and secondary schools in the state.

“We started employing these 5,000 as a pilot scheme to see how it goes; we have a provision in our budget that can accommodate more.

“We have already given them letters of appointment and will organize a training for them with the aim of preparing them for classroom teaching next academic session,’’ Masari said.

The governor further said that the government would extend the programme to health sector to boost healthcare delivery.

According to him, the government would absorb casual workers who have relevant qualifications.

“The other area where we have shortage of workers is health sector especially junior cadre at local government clinics.

“Over the years, we have a larger army of causal workers, it is our intension to accommodate as many as possible in a systematic manner.

“But those who have relevant qualifications will be employed, because not all casual workers have relevant qualifications with regards to what they do,’’ he said.

Masari noted that the government would also enhance agricultural extension services to boost food production in state and the country at large.

“We will improve extension services because we hope that the fertilizer issue will soon be over.

“From this year I don’t think there is any need for the government to be too much involved in fertilizer issue.

“The prices of fertilizers have stabilized, government will continue to provide technical support in terms of logistics for movement of the commodity and improved seeds,” he added.

The Governor also said government will carry out soil tests to determine the type of fertilizers that are suitable in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.