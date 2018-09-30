Labour suspends warning strike

The organised labour in the country comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC), has suspended its warning strike on a new minimum wage embarked upon on Sept. 26.

The organised labour had embarked on the strike after a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government for failing to come out with its own figure on the new minimum wage.

The three labour unions had demanded N65,500 as new minimum wage for workers, while the private employers and some state governors were proposing N25,000.

President of the NLC Ayuba Wabba said at a world news conference in Abuja on Sunday that the strike was suspended after government agreed to reconvene the tripartite committee’s meeting on the new minimum wage.

Wabba said the meeting, scheduled to reconvene on Oct. 4, would enable the committee to conclude work on the minimum wage after the Federal Government must have given a figure on what it could afford for workers.

“Indeed on Thursday morning, the strike action commenced and was observed across the country.

“We similarly commend the members of the press for their vigorous and comprehensive reportage of the strike; we thank all Nigerians for their support.

“We have received a firm and formal invitation to a reconvened meeting of the tripartite committee scheduled for Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, 2018.

“We demand that this shall be the final session of the committee and that a final report will be submitted to Mr President immediately.

“In order to avail the committee the necessary conducive environment to hold this crucial meeting and conclude its work, organised labour has after obtaining the mandate of their necessary organs, decided to suspend the strike with effect from today, Sunday Sept. 30, 2018,” Wabba said.

He urged all unions and state councils to maintain a high level of mobilisation and readiness until the struggle for a reasonable minimum wage was achieved.

Labour had earlier said that 21 states so far resolved to abide by whatever the tripartite committee agreed as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.