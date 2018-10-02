Lagos governorship primaries rescheduled for Wednesday

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has fixed the rescheduled governorship primaries in Lagos State to Wednesday.

The NWC nullified earlier primaries held on Tuesday as it did not follow due process.

The governorship contest is a battle between the incumbent Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and former Lagos Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, the Director General of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organization (BOSCO), Tayo Ayinde has urged its members in all parts of Lagos State to participate in the repeat gubernatorial primary election slated for 3rd October 2018.

He said the rescheduled primaries was at the instance of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, adding that the venue remined the 245 wards across the state.

“We implore all our faithful members go with their ID Cards and to also mobilise very well for the Governorship primary election tomorrow 03/10/2018,” he said.