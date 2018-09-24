It’s a lie, Sanwo-Olu hasn’t withdrawn from Lagos guber race – BOSCO

The Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO) has debunked claims that the Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has withdrawn from the race.

The organisation, in a statement issued on Monday by its Director, Media and Publicity, Comrade Sesan Daini, said the attention of the Director General, BOSCO, Tayo Ayinde, had been drawn to a false and misleading press statement purportedly attributed to Sanwo-Olu who is vying for the governorship primaries on Saturday.

“We hereby state unequivocally that the purported press statement did not emanate from our Principal, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, rather it is the handiwork of jittery members of the opposition to malign our Principal and mislead members of the public.

“For the umpteenth time, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu has not and will not withdraw from this race and he is ready for the party primaries slated for Saturday, 29th of September, 2018.

“BOSCO is not oblivious of the fact that these cheap attempts to mislead and hoodwink members of our party and the general public will be made by these disgruntled elements but we will continue to repeal their falsehood with facts,” the statement said.

According to the statement, BOSCO said its principal remained committed to his campaign while still consulting with party leaders and members and would not be distracted by cheap blackmails like this.

“We want to use this opportunity to urge our teeming party faithfuls to troop out en-masse on Saturday, 29th September of 2018 to cast their votes for Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu to be the flagbearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general elections in 2019,” it stated.