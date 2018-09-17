Linda Ikeji gives birth to baby boy

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has given birth to a baby boy on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The elated new mother shared the news of her delivery through her Instagram page on Monday with a post delivery picture.

She wrote, “Oh dear Lord, I am a mum. Baby J is here. He was born today 17th September. This is so surreal.

“Thank you guys so much for the love through this journey and thanks for all the well wishes. Love you guys!,” she wrote.

Ikeji’s pregnancy generated a lot of interest in the past few months leading to the delivery.

Fans of the media mogul have remained curious about the paternity of the child which she is yet to reveal, although she let it slip that he is from the Itsekiri tribe of Delta State.

However, there was more outrage from fans over the deviation from her usual celibacy stance when she announced the pregnancy in May as many termed the move as hypocritical.

Ikeji maintained a high anticipation for the baby, regularly posting pictures of her pre-natal care and plans for the child fondly called ‘Baby J’.