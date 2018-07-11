Magu urges judiciary to join fight against corruption

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has called on the judiciary and the entire bench to support the ongoing war against corruption in the country.

Magu made the call on Wednesday in Benin at an event organised to mark African Anti-Corruption Day, with the theme, “Winning the fight against corruption: a sustainable path to Africa’s transformation.”

The anti-graft agency boss who was represented at the event by the head of Benin Zonal Office, Yakubu Malafia, described the level of corruption in the country as shocking, destructive and totally unacceptable.

According to him, “The depth and gravity of corruption in the country can be seen in the fact that between January and July 2018 alone, the EFCC has secured 142 convictions, including Reverend Jolly Nyame and Chief Joshua Dariye, former Governors of Plateau and Taraba States respectively.”

Magu explained that none of the personalities arrested for corruption that was politically motivated, saying that whoever found to have involved in corruption, irrespective of the political affiliation, would be arrested and prosecuted.

He called on Nigerians, trade union and civil society organisations to support the commission in restoring transparency, accountability and due process in governance.

“However, the EFCC cannot win the fight against corruption alone, we need the support and cooperation of all Nigerians in order to make meaningful progress in restoring transparency, accountability and due process in public governance.

“I am calling on our learned Justices and the entire bench in the temple of justice to professionally support the war against corruption in Nigeria, for this is the key to success in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country,” Magu said.

The event was preceded by a road walk by EFCC officials, members of civil society organisations and NYSC members.