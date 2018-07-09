Minimum wage: MTN workers urged to join Labour

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia, Mr Uchenna Obigwe, said on Monday that workers of the Mobile Telecommunications Nigeria (MTN) must join labour in order to benefit from the proposed minimum wage.

Obigwe said this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia, when he led members of the congress in the state to picket MTN offices in Umuahia and Aba.

He decried the engagement of workers by the company on casual basis, adding that NLC was not in support of the ban against unionism by MTN management.

“For over 10 years, we have been holding consultation with the management of MTN to allow it’s workers participate in unionism but nothing has happened to date.

“This means that there is no job security and workers lack the power to negotiate for their welfare.

“Furthermore, as NLC is negotiating for new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, if it is approved, it means that MTN workers would not benefit,” he said.

The Abia NLC boss said that labour was disturbed by the poor wages paid to workers of the telecom company.

He called on the regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Communications Commission, to take urgent steps compelling the company to do the needful to enable its workers enjoy their rights.

“We are worried that MTN does not allow its workers to form unions to cater for workers interest.

“So we join them to fight against the ban against unionism and demand that they be allowed to join NLC,” he said.

Obigwe said that the picketing of the company was a national exercise directed by the national leadership of labour.

He said the exercise would last three days, during which workers would be barred from work.