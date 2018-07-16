Missing soldiers: Journalist says 10 corpses recovered, Army denies report

Nigerian journalist most informed about Boko Haram activities, Ahmad Salkida, says 10 corpses of the missing 23 soldiers ambushed in Borno at the weekend have been recovered.

Salkida added that the rest remain missing.

The journalist also revealed that the faction of Boko Haram called the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked a military facility in Jilli, Yobe same weekend the soldiers were ambushed at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State .

He tweeted that the attack was more deadly than the Boko Haram attack on a military convoy in Borno.

But the Nigerian military in a statement by defence spokesman Texas Chukwu denied the attack, saying instead that the Nigerian Army succeeded in Killing 22 of the insurgents during what he described as an attempted attack.

He said there was no iota of truth in the reports in the social media that 23 soldiers were missing while their vehicles, arms and ammunition were carted away by the insurgents.

Read the army statement on the attack below:

”Contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure members of the public particularly residents of the North East to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed.

”The Nigeria Army wishes to state that there was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down.

”The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force. About 22 members of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

”Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists. Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.

”While the Nigerian Army would not join issues with the media, certain facts must be reported with caution particularly now that numerous successes have been recorded by the troops in the fight against insurgency.

”Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard the report and go about their legitimate businesses as the Nigerian Army is on top of the situation.

”It is my well-thought-out opinion that in future, media practitioners should endeavour to verify facts from the appropriate military authority before rushing to the press.”