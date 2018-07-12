Nigerian Govt completes Baro inland water port

Alhaji Danladi Ibrahim, Acting Managing Director, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), said on Wednesday that the Baro Inland water port has been completed and ready for inauguration in August.

Ibrahim said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, all cargo equipment needed for the Baro port to commence operation are being installed and the concession of the Onitsha port will also be concluded.

“Baro port has been completed, the cargo handling the equipment is being installed right now.

“It is expected that by next month the port will be ready for commissioning while the concession of the Onitsha port will also be concluded.

“Any moment from now, the concessionaire will take over the Onitsha port.

“The work on Baro port has been on for more than three years now and when completed, it will create close to two million jobs.

“The port is the anchor of North West, North Central transportation and the port is linked to railway where cargo can be moved.

“Onitsha port will serve the South East Nigeria; in fact, Onitsha port will be the most viable port as over 60 per cent of cargo in Nigeria goes to Onitsha, so it is going to be a very busy port,” Ibrahim said.

He, however, said that Onitsha port would be concession based on government policy, that the private sector should be the operator while government will provide the infrastructure.

Baro Inland Water Port is located at Baro, Agaie Local Government, Niger State.