Nigerian Govt urged to establish sports museums

Mr Deji Ajomale, President, African Sports Tourism Week, on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to establish sports museums across the country.

Ajomale told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was disheartening to know that the remarkable contributions of most of Nigeria’s sport heroes are not properly documented and preserved.

He said that these works ought to be well preserved for easy accessibility for the younger generation and should not just be kept in the general museums but in sports museums.

Ajomale said the contributions of the likes of Samuel Okwaraji, Stephen Keshi, Teslim Balogun, Rashidi Yekini, Shetemi Ayetigbo and a host of others should be kept in the sports museum for every tourist visiting the nation to see.

According to him, sports has been the most popular form of recreation for people since time immemorial, hence, sport history must be preserved.

“Most of our sports heroes should not just be forgotten, our children should not be deprived of such rich history.

“You will agree with me that history is very important to enable us proffer solutions to present problems and project for the future.

“We need sports museums where our children can read about most of these heroes, see the jerseys they used then, the medals they worked hard to garner for the nation and a lot more about them.

“These men and women worked tirelessly to make our great nation proud, we should not just allow their history to die with them,’’ the sports expert emphasised.

Ajomale said that having sports museums would boost inbound tourism because sports tourism was capable of boosting all other aspects of tourism.

The nation, he said, must keep pace with developed countries by developing proper sports museums like those in Los Angeles, Olympic museum, Chicago sports museum, etc., all in the United States of America.

The African Sports Tourism Week is a four-day, five-activity gathering of eggheads in the sports and tourism industry, where they cross-fertilise ideas between the sports and tourism industries towards social-economic growth for Africa and her nations.