NJC recommends dismissal of two judges

The National Judicial Council on Thursday recommended the dismissal from office, of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court and Justice James T. Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The council made the recommendation during its 87th meeting on October 3, 2018, a statement issued by the Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Thursday said.

According to the statement, Justice Ajumogobia’s recommendation for dismissal followed allegations of misconduct contained in a petition to the council by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Some of the EFCC’s findings included funds lodged by several personalities into various accounts belonging to the judge and an ex-parte communication between the judge and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Mr Godwin Oblah on a matter pending before her.

Justice Agbadu-Fishim, on the other hand, was recommended for dismissal sequel to the findings of the council on the allegations contained in another petition by the EFCC.

The EFCC had alleged that he received various sums of money from litigants and lawyers that had cases before him, as well as some influential Nigerians, under the false pretence that he was bereaved or that there was a delay in the payment of his salary.

This according to the NJC is contrary to the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Channels tv reports that both justices have now been suspended with immediate effect, pending their removal from office by President Muhammadu Buhari.