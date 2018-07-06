NSC boss proffers solution to ending Lagos traffic

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, (NSC) Hassan Bello on Thursday said the solution to the endemic gridlock in Lagos, especially the Apapa axis is the setting up of truck transit parks with electronic intelligence traffic management system.

Speaking speaking at the third Lagos Traffic Radio lecture series, with the theme: “Lagos State Transport Infrastructural Support Systems: Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s strides,” Bello said with the truck transit parts, the congestion within the city would be cleared within three to six months.

According to him, on a daily basis, an average of 7000 trucks and tankers hovered round the Lagos Logistics Ring (LLR) despite the combined capacity utilisation of the two seaports and 27 tank farms, which is less than 2500 trucks and tankers.

Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, NSC stated that over 4,500 trucks and tankers traversed the LLR either parked or canvassing for business.

“There is need to establish an Intelligence Traffic Management System to remove the excess trucks and tankers from the LLR. The excess trucks and tankers to be consigned to truck park with scheduled electronic calls to seaports.”

Bello added that parked articulated vehicles constituted nuisance on the highways, near ports almost every where, lamenting that there was no truck stop facility nationwide even at the seaports, adding that over 90 per cent of freight transport in Nigeria was by truck, noting therefore that transportation safety, productivity and performance were key to economic performance.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, who commended the radio station for organising the lecture series, stated that it was instituted to engage stakeholders to provide on best practices and tools that could be deployed to manage the state traffic.

Also, the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, who spoke on “Advancing Lagos State Transport Development- the Legal and Process Perspectives,” maintained that citizens cooperation was very key to ending the hectic traffic situation in the state.