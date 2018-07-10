Obasanjo in cameo appearance at PDP rally

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, made a cameo appearance atthe rally of Oladipupo Adebutu, one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State.

Adebutu, who represents Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and his supporters were at the rally held within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library when the former President arrived in his Toyota jeep in a convoy of other cars.

This threw the supporters into jubilation, as Obasanjo alighted from the vehicle.

The former President, who is also an in-law to the aspirant, said, “I am just passing by and decided to say hello and wish you well.”

Immediately he extended his pleasantries, he jumped into the jeep and he left with the convoy of cars in his trail to his residence situated within the premises.

Obasanjo had reiterated that he had quit partisan politics when he established his Coalition for Nigeria Movement, which later fused into the African Democratic Congress.

He, however, said his doors remained open for consultations by all Nigerians who shared his views of a united country.

Before the rally, Adebutu had earlier visited the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in his palace to seek the monarch’s support and blessing.

He was accompanied on the visit by some PDP chieftains in the state and he had earlier donated electricity transformers to four communities in the Abeokuta metropolis.

