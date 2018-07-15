Obasanjo reacts to Fayemi’s victory in Ekiti

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Obasanjo who said he was he was on his way to China when he received the news of Fayemi’s described the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s victory as a proof that the people of Ekiti State value his leadership.

“Indeed, your success at the polls after a hard fought campaign is proof that the people of Ekiti State value your leadership and appreciate the efforts you have made thus far on their behalf,” Obasanjo stated in his letter to Fayemi.

“I salute you and all those who worked for your re-election,” he added.

“You will agree with me, no doubt, that the outcome of the election broadly reflects the choice of your people, who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they cherish you and will do their utmost to make you succeed.

“I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery to them.

“You have fought and won the election and deserve to savour the victory. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for elected office.

“Such a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“I felicitate with you, once again, on your renewed mandate and, as you prepare for another four years at the helm of affairs of Ekiti State, I extend best wishes for your good health and the continued progress of Ekiti State under your able leadership.”