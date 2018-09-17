Okorocha swears in new Imo SSG, others

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo on Monday swore-in Mr Mark Uchendu as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor also swore-in Mr Kenneth Ejiogu as his new Chief of Staff to replace Mr Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, who had declared for the governorship race in 2019.

The new SSG replaced Mr George Eche, who had also declared to run for the governorship in 2019.

Okorocha also swore-in nine Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Chief of Staff (Domestic), Mrs Ijeoma Igboanusi.

Speaking at the event, he advised the new appointees to put the state first in the discharge of their duties, saying that they were called for service to God and humanity.

He said, “You have been appointed in these capacities to strengthen the government that will finish very soon.”

The governor commended the outgone appointees for their contributions to the development of Imo.

He said that they were relieved of their appointment to enable them to pursue their political aspirations and not for any wrongdoing.

Okorocha gave assurance that his administration would continue to execute people-oriented projects until the end of his tenure.

“What matters at the end is the end of the matter. I assure you that this administration will finish strong.

“The seven months left for me will witness more works as done in the past seven years,” the governor said.

He promised that he would rebuild all the secondary schools in the state and also complete all the ongoing rural roads before May 29, 2019.

He further promised to empower petty traders and less privileged as part of the efforts toward poverty reduction in the state.

He said: “I come for the less privileged ones, while the interest of the rich would also be protected.

“That is why my government is not that of Champagne or whisky or building houses overseas.

“I am here to work for the masses while protecting the interest of the few elite.

“Imo State is ours and we must do all within our reach to protect it,” he said.

Responding on behalf of other new appointees, the new SSG promised that they would strive to protect the interest and image of the state government.