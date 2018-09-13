Osinbajo, young APC aspirants in closed door meeting

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday night, had a closed door meeting with young aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential villa.

The essence of the meeting which attracted young APC aspirants from across the country was to create an opportunity for young aspirants in the party to interact with the vice president.

The meeting would offer the young aspirants a forum to get clarifications and take advice on the different positions they are aspiring for.

Mrs Nkiruka Onyejiocha, member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly and Desmond Eliot, member, Lagos State House of Assembly attended the meeting.

Another notable aspirant at the meeting was the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters (House of Representatives), Suleiman Kawu.