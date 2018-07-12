PDP advises NYSC not to cover up for Adeosun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to be used to cover up alleged forgery of NYSC certificate by Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

The PDP gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

It was instructive for NYSC to note that all issues in the news media reported that Adeosun forged her NYSC Exemption Certificate.

It pointed out that reports that the Presidency was mounting pressure on NYSC to cover up for the minister was already in the public domain.

“Moreover, Nigerians are closely monitoring this issue and the public is already aware of pressure on NYSC leadership to announce a misplacement of relevant files and other excuses to achieve a dead end in the investigation.

“The NYSC must, therefore, know that its reputation is highly at stake as Nigerians are already agitated over the questionable delay by NYSC in coming out with an answer on a direct issue.

“Indeed, a simple process of matching the serial numbering, date and authorizing signature on Mrs Adeosun’s certificate does not require a lengthy investigation or the current shenanigan going on at the NYSC headquarters.

“NYSC is advised to have in mind that in this age of global Information Communication Technology (ICT), there is nothing anybody can do to suppress or distort facts, even in the public service,” Ologbondiyan added.

The spokesman said any attempt to cover up would invoke the wrath of Nigerians and “irredeemably rubbish” the integrity and respect the Scheme had earned over the years.

It added that the NYSC must therefore not allow its reputation to be dragged in the mud.