PDP NWC members storm National Assembly to protest attack on Fayose

Members of the National Working Committee, NWC of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday stormed the National Assembly to protest the purported attack on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State by officers of the the Nigeria Police.

The protest was led by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

Also at the protest, which held at the main gate to the National Assembly Complex was a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu; a former National Woman Leader, Josephine Anenih; and former Majority Leader of the Senate, Mulikat Akande-Adeola, among others.

The protesters were received by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu.

They demanded a free, fair and credible governorship election in Ekiti on Saturday.