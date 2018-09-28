PDP resolves to hold National Convention in Port Harcourt

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday resolved to hold its National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The decision was taken at the NEC meeting which just ended at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

The PDP NEC also discussed the Osun State governorship election and made recommendations on steps the party would take on the conduct of the exercise.

There have been dispute over whether the convention should be taken away from Port Harcourt after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was said to be supporting a particular candidate.

Wike had threatened to show PDP if it took away the convention from Rivers State.