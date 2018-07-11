Plateau House of Assembly impeaches speaker

Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly have impeached their speaker, Mr Peter Azi.

Mr Azi was impeached by the lawmakers who elected Joshua Madaki as their new Speaker during Wednesday’s plenary in Jos, the state capital, Channels Television reports.

The impeachment followed a motion on a vote of no confidence moved by the lawmaker representing Barkin Ladi constituency, Mr Peter Gyendeng.

Other lawmakers at the session unanimously passed the motion through a voice vote, leading to the removal of the former speaker.

Similarly, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Henry Yunkwap, was also impeached on the same grounds and replaced by Nanlong Daniel.

The newly elected speaker represents Jos East constituency while the majority leader is the lawmakers representing Mikang.