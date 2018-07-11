Police warn ahead of arraignment of El-Zakzaky

Ahead of the arraignment of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the police have warned sect members against procession or protests.

The Shiite Muslim leader would be arraigned at the Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday.

The spokesperson in the state, Mr. Mukhtar Aliyu, warns that the police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban on unlawful assembly.

The police also advised residents of the state capital to go about their businesses without fear as El-Zakzaky is brought to court after more than two years in detention.

He was held as a result of confrontation of members of Shiite Muslims with the Nigerian military resulting in the death of more than 300 persons in Zaria, in Kaduna state.

He assured the residents of adequate security as operatives have been put in place for the hitch-free court appearance of the IMN leader.

As part of the security measures put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in some parts of the state, especially the roads leading to the court.

“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions and demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force. Therefore, the public is advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.

“The Command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their daily chores and other lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, activities of suspicious persons etc so as to prevent miscreants disturbing the peace of the State,” the statement read in part.

However, the spokesperson for the Islamic Movement, Ibrahim Musa says there is no plan by the Shiite members to cause public disorder during the arraignment of their leader by the Kaduna State Government.

They claimed that their previous protests have been peaceful adding that they have been victims of attacks.

Musa said, “we will, therefore, like to assure the public that our history speaks for us, we are always the victims of forceful aggression. We have never killed, maimed nor destroyed anybody’s property, and we will not start it now. All that we are saying and will keep on saying is free our leader.”