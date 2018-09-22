Popular Egyptian-French actor, Gamil Ratib, dies at 91

The renowned Egyptian-French actor, Gamil Ratib, died on Wednesday morning after a long fight with illness.

Ratib had been receiving treatment in the Anglo-American hospital in Cairo in his final hours.

The actor was known for his roles in both Egyptian and French films.

Some of his most famous works include “Sou’oud ila Al Hawiya” (Rising to the abyss), “Al Kaif” (The How), “Al Saher” (The Sorcerer), “Laurence Al Arab” (Lawrence of Arabia) and “Al Bidaya” (The Beginning).

He was cast for numerous complex villain roles, giving performances without losing natural Parisian elegance

He was 91 years old.