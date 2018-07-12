Reps urge relevant agencies to increase security

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged relevant agencies to increase security presence in some villages in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State and other parts of the country.

This was sequel to motion under matters of urgent national importance by Rep. Aminu Shagari (APC-Sokoto) on the dastardly attack by armed bandits in some villages in Sokoto State.

Moving the motion, Shagari explained that on July 9, armed bandits invaded the villages, maimed and killed about 32 people and embarked on wanton destruction of property.

According to him, search and rescue efforts were ongoing and the number of fatalities might increase as the entire villages were burnt down.

“The armed bandits issued threat letters to the villagers, warning them to pay some millions or risk being attacked prior to the invasion by about 100 of the armed bandits on motor cycles using guns.

“They also used improvised explosive devices suspected to be petrol bombs in carrying out their dastardly act.

“All the residents of the affected villages and neighbouring villages are all displaced and currently taking refuge in primary schools in Gandhi town numbering in their thousands, mostly women and children.”

He said that the Sokoto State Government had risen to the occasion by providing relief materials, including shelter, food, water and medicare to internally displaced persons.

He expressed concern that if urgent security measures were not put in place to curb the attacks, the people would be continuously exposed to unimaginable danger.

He added that socio-economic life of the people had been adversely affected with the attendant humanitarian crises.

Contributing to the motion, Rep. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) advised Sokoto and any other troubled state to use their young men as vigilante.

Also, Rep. Betty Apiafi (PDP-Rivers) renewed the call for the creation of state police.

In her contribution, Rep. Nnena Elendu-Ukeje (PDP-Abia), said that brazen banditry was escalating and that “Nigeria is at war, invaded by people we did not know who come to kill, maim and destroy.”

The House therefore, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected victims.

It also commended the efforts of the Sokoto State Police Command for its prompt response and diligence to duty.

The motion was amended by the House, urging the committee on Security and Intelligence to investigate the cause of the attacks and turn in its report within four weeks for further legislative action.

It also mandated its relevant Committees to audit the exact number of security personnel in Nigeria.