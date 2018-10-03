Sanwo-Olu’s victory: BOSCO DG thanks Buhari, Osibanjo, others

The Director General, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), Mr. Tayo Ayinde, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, party faithful and others who contributed to the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ayinde, in a statement issued by Olusesan Daini, Director Media and Publicity, BOSCO, said ” BOSCO wishes and hereby unreservedly expresses our gratitude to all our faithful members for the loyalty, commitments and determination to our great party by participating in the direct gubernatorial primary election in Lagos State on the 2nd of October 2018. In the same vein, we also like to appreciate the overwhelming moral supports received from non members of our great party during the exercise.”

Ayinde thanked Buhari and Osinbajo and all the leaders of the APC for holding true tenet of democracy.

He also acknowledged the gallantry displayed by the security agencies, the cooperation of the press and exhibition of close observation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the just concluded direct primary of the party.

“Most importantly, we are grateful to members of the state chapter of our great party who voted for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu en-masse during the gubernatorial primary election and making him emerge as flag-bearer of our great party for the general election in 2019.We urge our entire members to remain focused and work assiduously towards the general election in 2019,” he said.